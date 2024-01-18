Renal Dialysis Market To Grow By USD 65.79 Billion From 2022 To 2027, North America To Account For 37% Of Market Growth- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The renal dialysis market

is expected to grow by USD 65.79 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will

progress at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The US stands out in the region due to a rising elderly population, growing End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) cases, heightened medical awareness, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives promoting FDA-approved renal dialysis machines.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Renal Dialysis Market 2023-2027

The market has been segmented by end-user (in-center dialysis and home dialysis), type (hemodialysis, peritoneal, and others), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Company Profile:

Baxter International Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., DaVita Inc., Dialysis Clinic Inc., Diaverum AB, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, JMS Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Nxstage Medical Inc., Physidia, Satellite Healthcare Inc., STERIS Plc, Toray Industries Inc., and US Renal Care

Asahi Kasei Corp.-

The company offers hemodialysis extracorporeal blood purification technique which is used for patients with chronic kidney disease who are not able to receive kidney transplants.

The market share growth by the in-center dialysis segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The process of patients visiting a dialysis center or hospital to have their blood cleaned and treated by trained medical personnel is referred to as in-center dialysis.

The Renal Dialysis Market is propelled by a surge in demand for advanced treatment modalities like Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis, with a focus on Dialysis Machines, Dialyzers, AV Fistula Needles, and Dialysis Concentrates. The prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) amplifies the market's growth, emphasizing the significance of Home Dialysis, In-Center Dialysis, and Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT). Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD) and Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) gain prominence. Key players like Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita Kidney Care, Baxter International, and B. Braun Melsungen AG shape the industry, along with Nipro Corporation. Renal Nutrition, Dialysis Water Treatment Systems, Bloodline Systems, Hemodiafiltration, Renal Dialysis Software Solutions, and Telemedicine in Dialysis further accentuate the market's dynamism. Regulatory Compliance in Dialysis, Biocompatible Dialyzers, Portable Dialysis Machines, and Dialysis Clinics and Centers contribute to the sector's evolution, with a spotlight on Dialysis Staffing and Training and Dialysis Reimbursement.

Key Driver



Increasing prevalence of kidney diseases

Growing geriatric population Lack of kidney donors

The increasing early detection of kidney diseases is a key factor driving market growth.

There has been a notable increase in the prevalence of kidney diseases in recent years, as evidenced by multiple studies. Initiatives are underway to tackle this growing issue. Healthcare providers are placing greater emphasis on prevention and early detection, promoting healthy lifestyles, and offering regular screenings to individuals identified as being at risk.

Major Trend

Initiatives to increase public awareness, physician education, and clinical training are the primary trend in the global renal dialysis market.



What are the key data covered in this renal dialysis market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the

renal dialysis market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the renal dialysis market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about

upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the

renal dialysis market across

North America,

Europe,

Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of renal dialysis market companies.

