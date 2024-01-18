(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental sutures market is estimated to grow by USD 102.95 million at a

Dental Sutures

Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Sutures Market 2023-2027

Coverage:

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments:

product (absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures ), material (synthetic and natural ), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

Dental Sutures Market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Antarma LLC, ASSUT Europe SpA, B.Braun SE, Boz Tibbi Malzeme Sanayi ve Tic. A.S, Corza Medical, DSI dental solutions Ltd., Envista Holdings Corp., Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., HYGITECH, Johnson and Johnson, LUXSUTURES, Mani Inc., Orion Sutures India Pvt Ltd., SMI, STERIS plc, Sutumed Corp., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Dental Sutures Market – Market Dynamics

The Dental Sutures Market is witnessing dynamic trends driven by innovations and increasing demand. The market distinguishes between absorbable (e.g., Polyglycolic Acid, Polyglactin 910) and non-absorbable sutures (e.g., Nylon, Stainless Steel). Silk, a natural option, coexists with synthetic counterparts, offering versatility in oral surgery, periodontal surgery, and implantology. Biocompatible materials enhance tissue reactivity and wound healing. Monofilament and multifilament sutures cater to diverse needs, ensuring knot security. Regulatory compliance, sterilization methods, and varied suture lengths and sizes are pivotal considerations. Dental suture kits find traction in dental clinics, hospitals, and specialty dental clinics. The global market witnesses continuous evolution, emphasizing comprehensive market forecast and analysis amid a backdrop of dental suture manufacturers driving advancements.

Key Driver

Rising early detection of periodontal diseases is a key factor driving market growth. Increased

awareness of dental care leads to rising visits to dental clinics in emerging countries like India and China, positively impacting the demand for dental sutures due to the early detection of oral diseases.

Significant Challenge

The presence of substitute products is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The dental sutures market faces a potential challenge from substitutes like sealants, adhesives, super glue, and wound closure tapes. Additionally, laser procedures pose a threat to the overall market.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on

market dynamics and can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this Dental Sutures Market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Dental Sutures Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Dental Sutures Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Dental Sutures Market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Dental Sutures Market companies

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Material

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

