Mambu Enables GB Helios To Shine Bright In Singapore's Financial Services Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mambu & GB Helios: Enhancing the lending landscape in Singapore four years running

Colin Kum, MSD Mambu APAC

Alex Chua, Founder, GB Helios

Cloud banking platform Mambu and financial solutions provider GB Helios celebrate their successful four-year partnership.

- Colin Kum, Market Sales Director, Mambu APACSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GB Helios (formerly known as Goldbell Financial Services), an innovative Singaporean financial solutions provider, is celebrating four years of collaboration with leading cloud banking platform Mambu , with the partnership instrumental in enabling GB Helios to achieve rapid growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences.Since partnering with Mambu in 2020, GB Helios – named after the mythical personification of the sun - has leveraged Mambu's cloud-native platform's flexibility and agility to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and expand its reach. Mambu's composable architecture has provided GB Helios with the freedom to select and integrate its choice of best-in-class solutions from a vast ecosystem of partners, empowering it to create innovative and customer-centric lending solutions.Alex Chua, Founder of GB Helios: "Our partnership with Mambu has been a driving force behind our rapid growth and success, with Mambu's cloud-native platform delivering the agility and flexibility we need to adapt to the ever-changing financial landscape. Our goal is to make financing easier, simpler and faster, and Mambu helps us do this. The platform's composable architecture means we can be flexible in the partners that we select, and we can respond with agility when customer demands evolve or the market shifts.”GB Helios' partnership with Mambu has resulted in impressive customer growth, with the organisation experiencing a growth rate of more than 30% since the partnership began.Colin Kum, Market Sales Director at Mambu Asia Pacific: "We are incredibly proud of the strong relationship we have built with GB Helios over the past four years, with the company's commitment to innovation and focus on customer-centricity aligning perfectly with our values at Mambu. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and supporting the GB Helios team in their journey to becoming one of Singapore's leading financial solutions providers."The ongoing partnership between GB Helios and Mambu demonstrates the power of cloud-native platforms to enable financial institutions to innovate, grow, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. As GB Helios continues to expand its reach and introduce new lending solutions, Mambu will remain a trusted partner, providing the technology and expertise needed to succeed in the ever-evolving financial landscape._ENDS_NOTES FOR EDITORSMedia contact: ...About GB HeliosGB Helios is a leading Singaporean financial solutions provider that offers a comprehensive suite of lending solutions to businesses and individuals. The company is committed to providing innovative and customer-centric solutions that meet the diverse needs of its clients.﻿About MambuMambu launched in 2011 with the aim of enabling free access to modern financial services for all. The only true SaaS cloud banking platform, Mambu's unique composable approach allows for the flexible assembly of independent components and systems to fit the exact needs of your business and customers. The Mambu team is spread across the globe and supports over 260 customers in 65 countries.

Rachel McDougall

Crystal Clear Communications

+61 401 694 301

email us here