Achieving Google & Yahoo Email Authentication Compliance In 2024 With Powerdmarc

PowerDMARC launches Google & Yahoo Compliance Program

PowerDMARC empowers organizations of all sizes to meet the upcoming Google and Yahoo email authentication requirements seamlessly.

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PowerDMARC, a leading domain security and email authentication SaaS provider, recently launched their Google and Yahoo email authentication compliance program for customers and partners. In light of Google and Yahoo's upcoming bulk sender requirements, organizations must deploy email authentication standards like DMARC , SPF, and DKIM starting 1st Feb 2024. Non-compliant senders may face email delivery issues, higher than usual spam rates, and decreased domain reputation.PowerDMARC's Google and Yahoo Compliance Program provides a safe and guided environment for businesses of all sizes to achieve email authentication compliance faster - without hassle! Their dedicated team of domain security experts is trained to help your company meet these stringent requirements on time, assisting you with necessary optimizations along the way.PowerDMARC's Google and Yahoo compliance program boasts of the following features:- Dedicated Expert Support- Smart and Simple Reporting- Automated Setup and Monitoring- Hosted DMARC, SPF, and DKIM- Instant Compliance Analysis Tools“When Google and Yahoo went public with their new email authentication requirements for 2024, we knew we had to offer businesses of all sizes an easy and effective program to meet these requirements faster. It is important to configure SPF, DKIM, and DMARC in a guided environment that facilitates effortless configuration, and easy monitoring, to avoid making errors in the process. This is exactly what we at PowerDMARC do!,” said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC.Meeting Google and Yahoo's upcoming email authentication requirements is non-negotiable for IT enterprises, small and mid-sized businesses, and email marketers to continue sending compliant emails that are not flagged as spam. Take advantage of PowerDMARC's services today to achieve compliance seamlessly!About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use.PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols including hosted DMARC, SPF flattening, hosted DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reports and advanced monitoring features to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. Catering to more than 1000 customers spread across 60 countries, PowerDMARC is backed by the support of 600+ global MSP Partners.PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP / MSSP-ready, fully multi-tenant along with White Label support, and is GDPR ready, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certified.

