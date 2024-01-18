Brussels obligated to act whenever Poland decides to violate EU law

(MENAFN) The European Commission is closely monitoring the unfolding political crisis in Poland and stands ready to intervene if Warsaw is found to be in violation of European Union law, according to Vera Jourova, the Vice President of Values and Transparency for the European Union.



Speaking at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Jourova emphasized the Commission's scrutiny of developments in Poland, particularly in the realm of media.



Jourova highlighted the Commission's thorough assessment of the situation in Poland, specifically focusing on media-related issues. She expressed the Commission's commitment to act if any contradictions with existing European Union law are identified. Jourova mentioned her proposal for the Media Freedom Act, designed to protect journalists and news outlets from political interference, particularly in situations resembling the ongoing power struggle over Poland's state media. However, she noted that the legislation is not yet enforceable, pending ratification by the European Parliament and European Union member states.



Poland's recent political shifts, including the dismissal of heads of state television, radio, and news agency by newly elected Prime Minister Donald Tusk, have drawn attention and raised concerns. Tusk, a former European Council President, asserted that the ousted officials were aligned with his predecessor's Law and Justice Party (PiS), accusing them of transforming publicly-owned outlets into right-wing propaganda tools. Polish state media is mandated to remain free from political bias.



In response to the changes, President Andrzej Duda, a PiS member, characterized the Tusk government's takeover of state media as undemocratic and unconstitutional. Duda vetoed financial legislation that allocated funds for state-run outlets, arguing that the move amounted to a departure from legal precedent and created "anarchy." He called for a fair and legal reconstitution of the media.



As tensions persist and political dynamics evolve in Poland, the European Commission's stance and readiness to intervene underscore the importance of upholding European Union principles and laws. The situation in Poland serves as a testing ground for the European Union's commitment to safeguarding democratic values and media freedom within its member states.



Observers await further developments and potential diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing political crisis.



