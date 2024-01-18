If Nitish Joins Hands With BJP Again, His Political Downfall Will Begin: JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 18 (IANS) JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal on Thursday said if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joins hands with the BJP again, his political downfall will start.

Talking to media persons in Bhagalpur, he said: "I firmly believe that Nitish Kumar may die but will ally with the BJP. If he does so, his political downfall will start. We were with the BJP in the past."

Mandal's remark came after Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former chief minister of Bihar, said: "Nitish is not a reliable person. When he will shift the goal post, no one knows. He may ally with the BJP again."

Attacking Manjhi, Mandal said: "I don't know if Manjhi is a Musahar or not. If he belongs to Musahar community, his political future will end as he allied with the BJP. Manjhi is an elderly person but he make unnecessary statements which have no meaning."

