12-Year-Old Girl Hit By School Bus Dies In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) In an early morning tragedy, a 12-year-old girl died after she was hit by a school bus in southeast Delhi on Thursday, an official said.
According to police, on Thursday at 8:33 a.m. information was received at Sarita Vihar Police station regarding a fatal accident at Janta Flats Road in Sarita Vihar.
“The deceased girl Kajal, a resident of Madan Pur Khadar was hit by a hired school bus,” said a senior police officer.
“A complaint was received from the victim's father Farzaan, who works as a fruit vendor near Aggarwal Sweets, Janta Flats, Sarita Vihar and an FIR under Sections 279 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” said the officer.
“The accused driver of the bus identified as Ram Vinod (42), a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh has been arrested,” he added.
