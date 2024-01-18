Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika To Star In Sekhar Kammula's Upcoming Film

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Stars Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to star in National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula's next film, which is tentatively called as #DNS.

The film's pooja ceremony took place on Thursday in Hyderabad.

Without divulging much about the film, the makers Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP took to X (formerly Twitter), where they shared a few photographs from the ceremony.

The tweet read:“A blockbuster voyage that's bound to resonate with the nation! #DNS kicks off with a pooja ceremony and the shoot begins with a key schedule More details on the way @dhanushkraja @iamnagarjuna @iamRashmika @sekharkammula @AsianSuniel.”

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas, the film is presented by Sonali Narang.

Sekhar's popular work includes 'Fidaa' and 'Love Story'.

Dhanush's latest release is Captain Miller. He will be seen taking on direction once again.

Titled #D50, it also stars Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Rashmika was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'.

