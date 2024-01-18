Pakistan assures raids towards ‘terrorists’ on Iranian land

(MENAFN) Tensions between Pakistan and Iran have escalated following Pakistan's confirmation of a series of airstrikes targeting what it termed "terrorist hideouts" in southern Iran's Sistan-o-Balochistan province. The precision operation, codenamed 'Marg Bar Sarmachar,' was declared a success by Pakistan, claiming the neutralization of several militants. This military action comes in the wake of Tehran acknowledging its own strikes on a terrorist group based in Pakistan.



Pakistan's Foreign Ministry released a statement confirming the military operation and emphasizing its commitment to taking all necessary steps to safeguard the safety and security of its people. The statement outlined the coordinated and specifically targeted nature of the strikes on alleged terrorist hideouts in Iran's southern province.



While Pakistan underscored the success of the operation, Iranian officials reported casualties resulting from the explosions in Sistan-o-Balochistan. Seven non-Iranian nationals, including three women and four children, were reportedly killed. Tehran has demanded an immediate explanation from Pakistan regarding the airstrikes.



In its statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry expressed "serious concerns" conveyed to Iran in recent years over the presence of "safe havens and sanctuaries" utilized by Pakistani-origin terrorists based in Iranian territory. The ministry asserted that despite raising these concerns, Tehran had not taken adequate action. Pakistan emphasized its full respect for Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, stating that preserving its own security was the sole objective of the military operation.



The cross-border airstrikes mark a significant development in the already delicate relations between Pakistan and Iran, raising questions about the underlying causes and potential repercussions. The tit-for-tat military actions highlight the complex security challenges faced by both nations along their shared border, underscoring the need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.



As international observers monitor the evolving situation, the incident further complicates the regional geopolitical landscape. The airstrikes and the subsequent demands for explanations from both sides introduce an element of uncertainty, with potential ramifications for bilateral relations and broader regional stability. The coming days are likely to provide more insights into the complex dynamics at play and the potential diplomatic efforts to navigate this challenging situation.



