Turkey’s main stock show positive opening in Thursday’s session

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Turkey’s main stock index exhibited a positive opening, starting at 8,104.04 points, marking a notable increase of 0.99 percent or 79.67 points compared to the previous close. The BIST 100 index of Borsa Istanbul, after concluding the midweek session at 8,024.37 points with a marginal decline of 0.10 percent, reported a daily trading volume of 75 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.5 billion.



In the foreign exchange market, the exchange rates showcased specific values as of 09:52 a.m. local time (0652GMT). The US dollar against the Turkish lira was quoted at 30.1416, the euro to lira exchange rate stood at 32.8653, and the British pound was exchanged for 38.2700 Turkish liras. These currency valuations provide insights into the dynamics of Türkiye's economic landscape and its interactions with global currencies.



Furthermore, in the commodities market, Brent crude oil was observed to be trading at approximately USD78.43 per barrel. Simultaneously, the price of an ounce of gold was reported to be USD2,013.65. These figures not only offer a glimpse into the energy and precious metal markets but also play a crucial role in assessing economic stability and investor sentiment on a broader scale. Overall, the detailed financial indicators present a comprehensive overview of the current economic conditions and market trends in Turkey.

MENAFN18012024000045015839ID1107736572