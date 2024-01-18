Explosion sounds in Iran due to Pakistani air strikes

(MENAFN) Tensions between Pakistan and Iran have heightened as reports indicate that Pakistan conducted airstrikes on a militant group operating from Iranian territory. According to an intelligence source in Islamabad, the airstrikes targeted a Baloch separatist group situated inside Iranian borders. Multiple explosions were reported near the city of Saravan in Iran's southernmost province, leading to injuries, as stated by Iranian state media.



While Pakistan has not officially acknowledged the air raids, an anonymous Pakistani intelligence official confirmed the attack to AFP. The reported military action follows Tehran's claim of responsibility for a series of missile and drone strikes on Pakistan's western Balochistan region. Tehran asserted that the strikes specifically targeted members of the Jaish al-Adli terrorist group, emphasizing that the operation solely focused on Iranian terrorists and not Pakistani nationals.



However, Islamabad swiftly condemned the strikes, characterizing them as an "unprovoked violation of its airspace." The Pakistani Foreign Ministry expressed concerns about the loss of innocent lives, including two children, and warned of "serious consequences" in response to the cross-border attack. In a further diplomatic response, Pakistan recalled its envoy from Tehran.



The complex situation underscores the delicate dynamics between the two neighboring countries, with reciprocal military actions raising concerns about potential escalation. The reported airstrikes by Pakistan on Iranian territory signal a significant development in the ongoing regional tensions, with both nations grappling with security challenges along their shared border.



As details emerge about the airstrikes and the motivations behind them, the incident is likely to have broader implications for regional stability and diplomatic relations. The evolving situation underscores the complex geopolitical landscape, where cross-border actions can quickly escalate tensions and impact the delicate balance in the region. The repercussions of these developments will undoubtedly be closely monitored by the international community as the situation unfolds in the coming days.





