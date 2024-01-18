US fires new attacks on Yemen

(MENAFN) In a swift response to a Houthi rebel attack on the United States-owned bulk carrier ship Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden, the United States reportedly initiated a new series of strikes targeting alleged militant positions across Yemen. The strikes, launched from United States Navy ships stationed in the Red Sea, targeted sites that were deemed to be "prepared to launch attacks," according to unnamed United States officials cited by CBS News and the Associated Press. The operation, which struck over a dozen locations, occurred just hours after the United States officially designated the Houthi rebel group as a terrorist organization.



The Houthi strike earlier in the day resulted in a "direct hit" on the cargo vessel, as claimed by Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea. While United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported no injuries and affirmed the seaworthiness of the vessel, it acknowledged "some damage" inflicted during the attack. This incident follows a series of similar strikes in recent weeks, as the Houthi rebels pledged to target ships affiliated with Israel in the context of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



CENTCOM, responsible for overseeing United States military operations in the Middle East and Central Asia, emphasized that the retaliatory strikes were aimed at countering imminent threats posed by the targeted Houthi sites. The developments unfold against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the region, with the United States responding to Houthi actions through missile strikes on multiple occasions.



Earlier on the same day as the retaliatory strikes, the United States officially redesignated the Houthi rebel group as a terrorist organization. The move, which came after three previous rounds of United States missile strikes on Houthi targets, reflects a shift in the United States approach towards the group. The redesignation is expected to have broader implications for United States policy in the region and may impact diplomatic relations with other nations.



As the situation in Yemen evolves, the retaliatory strikes underscore the complex and volatile nature of the conflict, with maritime incidents playing a central role. The United States response reflects its commitment to safeguarding its interests and maintaining stability in the region, but the broader implications of these developments remain to be seen as they unfold in the coming days.





MENAFN18012024000045015687ID1107736570