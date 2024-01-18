Morocco secure 3-0 win over Tanzania in 2023 AFCON group opener

(MENAFN) The commencement of the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations witnessed a promising start for Morocco, as the Atlas Lions secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Tanzania in their inaugural match on Wednesday.



Romain Saiss, the proficient Moroccan defender, made a significant contribution by netting the first goal of the match during the first half. This accomplishment followed a skillful free kick executed by Hakim Ziyech, the star player from Galatasaray, whose shot was initially blocked by the opposing goalkeeper.



Adding to the triumph, Azzedine Ounahi, a midfielder hailing from Olympique Marseille, and Youssef En-Nesyri, the dynamic forward representing Sevilla, also found the back of the net, further solidifying Morocco's commanding lead.



The Tanzanian team faced a setback as Novatus Miroshi, one of their defenders, received a red card for a foul in the second half, compounding the challenges for his team already trailing 1-0.



Looking ahead, Group F leaders Morocco are poised for their upcoming encounter against DR Congo scheduled for Sunday. The momentum generated by this resounding victory bodes well for their campaign in the tournament. In the parallel match of the group, DR Congo engaged in a 1-1 draw with Zambia, highlighting the competitiveness of the group stage.



The Africa Cup of Nations, hosted by Ivory Coast, promises to be a riveting spectacle, captivating football enthusiasts and fans alike. As the tournament unfolds, the performances of the participating teams will undoubtedly shape the narrative of this prestigious event, which is set to culminate on February 11.

