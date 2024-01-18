Claddings Market: Overview, Growth, Size, Share, And Research Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Claddings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

claddings market size . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global claddings market size reached

US$ 243.5 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 347.8 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a

growth rate (CAGR) of 6%

during 2023-2028.

Claddings refer to materials used to cover the exterior of buildings, serving both functional and aesthetic purposes. They play a crucial role in protecting the structural integrity of buildings from various environmental factors such as rain, wind, sunlight, and temperature variations. Claddings come in a diverse range of materials, including brick, stone, wood, metal, vinyl, and composite materials, each offering unique characteristics in terms of durability, insulation, and appearance. The choice of cladding material can significantly impact a building's thermal performance, contributing to energy efficiency. Some claddings offer better insulation, reducing the need for heating and cooling and thereby lowering energy costs. Claddings provide architects and designers with an array of choices to enhance the building's exterior aesthetics, allowing for a variety of textures, colors, and finishes.

