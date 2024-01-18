Cruise Missile Market Share, Outlook, Overview, Opportunity, And Research Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Cruise Missile Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

cruise missile market share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global cruise missile market size reached

US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 2.6 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a

growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%

during 2023-2028.

A cruise missile is a sophisticated type of guided missile used in modern warfare, known for its precision, reliability, and versatility in targeting. Compared to ballistic missiles, which follow a sub-orbital trajectory and are propelled by rockets, cruise missiles are designed to fly at a constant, relatively low altitude, close to the earth's surface, making them harder to detect and intercept. This characteristic flight pattern is achieved through the use of sophisticated navigation systems, often a combination of GPS, inertial navigation, and sometimes terrain contour matching (TERCOM). Cruise missiles can be launched from various platforms, including ships, submarines, aircraft, and ground-based launchers, providing flexibility in military strategy and tactics.

