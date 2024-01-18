Cruise Missile Market Share, Outlook, Overview, Opportunity, And Research Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Cruise Missile Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on
cruise missile market share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The global cruise missile market size reached
US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach
US$ 2.6 Billion by 2028 , exhibiting a
growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%
during 2023-2028.
A cruise missile is a sophisticated type of guided missile used in modern warfare, known for its precision, reliability, and versatility in targeting. Compared to ballistic missiles, which follow a sub-orbital trajectory and are propelled by rockets, cruise missiles are designed to fly at a constant, relatively low altitude, close to the earth's surface, making them harder to detect and intercept. This characteristic flight pattern is achieved through the use of sophisticated navigation systems, often a combination of GPS, inertial navigation, and sometimes terrain contour matching (TERCOM). Cruise missiles can be launched from various platforms, including ships, submarines, aircraft, and ground-based launchers, providing flexibility in military strategy and tactics.
Request a Free Sample Report:
MENAFN18012024004122016232ID1107736561
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.