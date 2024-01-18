US military conduct airstrikes targeting missile launchers in Yemen

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United States military conducted new airstrikes targeting missile launchers reportedly utilized by the Houthi group in Yemen.



"In the context of ongoing multi-national efforts to protect freedom of navigation and prevent attacks on U.S. and partner maritime traffic in the Red Sea, on Jan. 17 at approximately 6 p.m. (EST), U.S. Central Command forces conducted strikes on 14 Iran-backed Houthi missiles that were loaded to be fired in Houthi controlled areas in Yemen," CENTCOM stated.



"These missiles on launch rails presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region and could have been fired at any time, prompting U.S. forces to exercise their inherent right and obligation to defend themselves," it declared.



The military has stated that these strikes are intended to diminish the Houthi group's capabilities, thereby preventing their ongoing aggressive assaults on international and commercial shipping in strategic areas such as the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.



"The actions by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists continue to endanger international mariners and disrupt the commercial shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea and adjacent waterways," declared General Michael Erik Kurilla, who serves as the commander of CENTCOM (United States Central Command).



"We will continue to take actions to protect the lives of innocent mariners and we will always protect our people," noted Kurilla.

