Radioligand Therapy Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Radioligand therapy is a revolutionary way of treating cancer. It targets cancer cells precisely and minimizes damage to healthy cells, improving therapy efficacy.

Radioisotope and ligand are two components of radioligand that target cells in radioligand therapy. Nuclear reactors or generators manufacture therapeutic radioisotopes, which are then supplied to a production facility and bound to a cell-targeting chemical. It's then packaged in lead-shielded containers and given to hospitals and clinics in vials. Radioisotope activity decreases over time. Therefore, it must be supplied quickly. Due to the medication's narrow delivery window, single-patient doses are standard.

Radioligand therapy emerged from targeted radioisotope therapies to treat thyroid cancer and prostate bone metastases. Radioligand therapy gives radioisotope therapy cellular-level precision. Radioligands can bind to cancer cells everywhere in the body for diagnostic and therapeutic uses. Collateral damage is reduced in focused therapy. Neuroendocrine tumours and lymphomas can be treated using radioligand treatment. Non-cancerous tumours and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer may also benefit from this treatment.

The rise in the number of cancer patients, clinical research activities and initiatives are taken by key market players are driving the demand for the global radioligand therapy market.

Between January 2018 and February 2022, many radioligand treatment products were launched, approved, and funded. Companies' propensity for new product launches and approvals, the radioligand therapy market is driven by increased cancer prevalence, clinical research activities, and critical player initiatives.

Cancer and CVD are driving the market's growth. Early detection and treatment can prevent most cases-the WHO predicts that by 2020, cancer will kill 10 million people. By 2025, 19.3 million more cancer cases are expected globally. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) killed 17.9 million people globally in 2019, or 32% of all deaths. This number could reach 23.3 million by 2030. Increased disease frequency may fuel the market's growth during the forecast period, as radioligand therapy plays a crucial role in treatment.

Therapeutic radiopharmaceutical pipelines that are robust will drive market growth.

Companies are constantly developing nuclear medicine therapies. Due to its superior clinical outcomes, radioligand therapy is in high demand countries where cancer is a significant problem, radioligand therapies are expected to grow in demand due to better therapeutic outcomes.

In October 2021, the FDA notified Curium that its investigational product, lutetium Lu 177 PSMA I&T, could begin a Phase-III trial. In June 2021, Advanced Accelerator Applications received FDA Therapy Designation for 177Lu-PSMA-617. These therapies are beneficial in treating prostate cancer&metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The growing geriatric population, public and private funding for targeted cancer research, increased awareness of alpha radioimmunotherapy, and product innovation and development due to technological advancements will provide profitable opportunities for market players in the coming years. Expanding internet penetration, increasing radioisotopes in healthcare, increasing use of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications, and rising per capita health care expenditure will also boost the market's growth.

North America is predicted to hold the largest market share and will continue to do so in future years. As a result of the presence of industrialized countries like the United States, Canada, and others, as well as an increase in cancer and medical imaging prevalence and public awareness. The increasing use of nuclear medicine in oncology and cardiology drives the market's expansion. In 2021, there were 1.9 million new cancer cases in the United States, and about 608,570 people died.

Over the next few years, Europe's radioligand therapy

market is predicted to closely follow North America's, owing to its improved infrastructure, increased research & development, and technical innovation.

The Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow remarkably and maintain its position as the world's leading economy for the foreseeable future. The radioligand therapy market is predicted to rise due to rising chronic disease prevalence, rising public awareness, and rising disposable income. It is predicted that the economies of Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East will grow slowly shortly.



The global market for radioligand therapy was valued at USD 10.55 billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 15.84 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.62%.

The global market for radioligand therapy is segmented based on product type, indication, biomarker and region. Further, it is divided into two parts based on product: Approved Products and Potential Pipeline.

Based on the indication, it is classified into three parts, Prostate Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumour (NETs) and Others.

Based on the biomarker, it is divided into three parts: Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen, Ki 67 Expression & Grading and Cytochrome P450 17A1 Inhibitor. The region is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America is the most significant market.

These manufacturers dominate the current global market for radioligand therapy : Clovis Oncology, Curium Pharma, Novartis International AG,Bayer AG,Fusion Pharma, Molecular Partners,Precirix,Pfizer Inc., POINT Biopharma Global Inc, Telix Pharmaceuticals,ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, Radio Medix, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.



5th May 2022, the radioligand therapy production locations in Ivrea, Italy, and Millburn, New Jersey, have been temporarily halted by Novartis . The business has taken this precautionary measure in light of recent quality difficulties in its production processes. Novartis is scrutinizing the situation and anticipates resuming some supply in the next six weeks once the problems are resolved.

May 2022, Curium confirmed that there are no supply issues for 177Lu-PSMA-I&T in the Phase 3 ECLIPSE clinical trial (NCT05204927), which compares Lutetium 177Lu-PSMA-I&T treatment to standard of care hormone therapy in men with metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer. Curium also confirmed that patient enrollment in the trial had not been affected.

June 2022, Clinical-stage oncology company Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has announced updates on its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating FPI-1434 as a monotherapy for the treatment of solid tumours expressing IGF-1R and on its Phase 1 clinical trial investigating FPI-1966 for the treatment of solid tumours expressing FGFR3. March 2022, second-round financing for Precirix brought in €80 million ($88 million), which will be put toward the company's efforts to advance numerous radiopharmaceutical candidates for cancer treatment through clinical development.



