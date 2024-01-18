Channing Tatum & Tom Hardy Team Up For George Nolfi's Afghanistan Evacuation Movie

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Universal Pictures has acquired, an untitled original pitch, from George Nolfi, a ripped from the headlines a fact-based drama about the Afghanistan evacuation. Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy are attached to star.

Based on recently reported true stories, the film will follow three former special forces team members who jump back into the fray alongside their Afghan counterparts, to rescue families and allies left behind amid the rapid fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in August this year.

Jules Daly, Tatum, and Hardy will produce as well as Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan of Free Association. Nolfi will be executive producer

Nolfi is represented by CAA and David Fox at Myman Greenspan; Tatum is represented by CAA, Hanson, Jacobson, Teller, and Relevant; Hardy is represented by United Agents and Range Media Partners.

