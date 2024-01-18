Pakistan Conducts 'Highly Coordinated' Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Thursday morning, the Pakistani military carried out a series of meticulously coordinated retaliatory strikes against terrorist hideouts situated within Iran's territory, said Pakistan's foreign ministry office.

The strikes were executed precisely two days following Iran's missile and drone attacks on Pakistan's Balochistan province.

“This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Sistan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. It said several terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation - codenamed“Marg Bar Sarmachar”.

According to Iranian media reports, a village in the Sistan-Baluchistan province, which shares a border with Pakistan, was struck by several missiles, resulting in the loss of four children.. It was noted that all of the victims were non-Iranian children.

The statement added,“Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists

calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists.”



“However, because of lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning's action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so called Sarmachars,” Pakistan added.

Iran's recent strikes have led to a significant deterioration in relations between the two nations. Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, asserted that the country retained the right to respond to the attack. Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani conveyed to his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the severe strain on bilateral ties caused by the assault.

In response to the recent escalation in tensions, Pakistan has announced its decision to recall its ambassador from Iran, and the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, currently visiting Iran, may not return for the time being. This move reflects the seriousness of the situation and underscores the strain on diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Iranian airstrikes that occurred on Tuesday night were reportedly aimed at two bases belonging to the Balochi militant group Jaish al Adl. These strikes took place in the border town of Panjgur in Pakistan's Balochistan province, escalating regional concerns and prompting Pakistan to take diplomatic action in response to the situation.

