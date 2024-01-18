Houthis' Attack On US Ship In Gulf Of Aden

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The group claimed they hit an“American cargo ship” with a missile accurately and directly before we heard about another American attack on Houthi positions in Yemen.

CENTCOM confirmed the attack on the American ship“Genco Picardy.”

Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for Houthi semi-military forces, declared in a statement that the targeted ship was“Genco Picardy” and emphasized the readiness to target all threat sources in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

Earlier, Ambrey reported an attack by a drone on a cargo ship with the flag of the Marshall Islands in the port of Aden.

CENTCOM, the US Central Command, announced that on Wednesday night, local time in Sanaa, a drone had fired on the“Genco Picardy” ship with the flag of the Marshall Islands, which belongs to the United States, in the Gulf of Aden.

According to CENTCOM, there were no reported casualties in this attack.

Some minor damage was caused during the incident. However, the Genco Picardy ship remains operational.

