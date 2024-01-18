Over 33 people pass away due to severe winter storms in US

(MENAFN) As of late Wednesday, at least 33 people have lost their lives due to severe winter storms that have plunged much of the United States into a deep freeze. Numerous deaths have been attributed to weather-related incidents, including car accidents on icy roads and cases of hypothermia resulting from near sub-freezing temperatures, according to various media reports.



Extensive snowfall and freezing rain have covered a significant portion of the Pacific Northwest, leading to road closures and power outages affecting nearly 100,000 residents, as reported by a news website.



The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued warnings about ongoing ice storms and has cautioned that more severe winter weather conditions are anticipated in the coming days. The situation poses challenges for residents and authorities dealing with hazardous road conditions, power disruptions, and the broader impact of the extreme weather on daily life.



"The heaviest period of snow with this storm has yet to arrive," the NWS declared in Spokane, Washington.



"Heavy snows (1-2+ feet) are expected through Friday across the Cascades and Northern Rockies which will make for dangerous travel," the NWS further mentioned, continuing that the ground in Portland, Oregon, could be covered with a layer of ice measuring a quarter of an inch.



Weather alerts have been issued in southern states such as Mississippi, Florida, and Tennessee, as well as in northeastern states like New York, Connecticut, and Maine.



According to the National Weather Service, Mississippi is expected to experience ongoing lake-effect snow, and tornadoes have been reported in Florida. In Tennessee, a request has been made for the 10 million residents to conserve energy in order to avoid potential power outages caused by approaching near sub-zero temperatures exacerbated by wind chill.

