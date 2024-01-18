Apple claims top spot on world’s most valuable brands

(MENAFN) Apple has claimed the top spot on Brand Finance's 25 Most Valuable Brands list, with a value of USD516.6 billion, surpassing Amazon. The Global 500 report, released by the leading valuation group, revealed Apple as the world's most valuable brand in 2024, marking a 74 percent year-on-year increase in its value. Following Apple, Microsoft secured the second position with a brand value of USD340.4 billion, and Google came in third with USD333.4 billion. Amazon dropped to fourth place with a brand value of USD308.9 billion.



TikTok and Facebook, representing social media brands from China and the United States, secured the fifth and sixth positions with values of USD84.2 billion and USD75.7 billion, respectively. Deutsche Telekom, recognized as "Europe’s most valuable brand" in the report, ranked ninth globally with a brand value of USD73.3 billion. The top 10 also included the Chinese bank ICBC, with a brand value of USD71.8 billion.



Brand Finance's Managing Director for Türkiye, Muhterem Ilguner, attributed Apple's rise in brand value to its expansion of the ecosystem through new wearables and advancements in the iPhone line. Ilguner highlighted Nvidia, the U.S.-based chipmaker, for its remarkable AI efforts and investments, witnessing a 163 percent increase in brand value to USD44.5 billion—the brand with the highest growth.



In the context of economic challenges such as high inflation and increasing living costs, Ilguner noted that discretionary spending is constrained, leading to a decline in the value of cosmetics and personal care brands by 9 percent, along with decreases of 15 percent for food brands, 3 percent for restaurant brands, and 6 percent for alcoholic beverage brands.

