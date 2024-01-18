Epic Games founder denounces Apple’s recent tax structure for developers

(MENAFN) Epic Games founder and CEO, Tim Sweeney, strongly criticized Apple on Wednesday in response to the tech company's proposed new tax structure for developers.



Tim Sweeney outlined a series of arguments on X, addressing Apple's intention to impose a tax ranging from 12 percent to 27 percent on app developers who choose to bypass its App Store system.



"Apple has introduced an anticompetitive new 27 percent tax on web purchases. Apple has never done this before, and it kills price competition," he said in a post on X. "Developers can't offer digital items more cheaply on the web after paying a third-party payment processor 3-6 percent and paying this new 27 percent Apple Tax."



Sweeney went on to argue that developers should have the freedom to create the best possible apps, and no platform maker should wield the authority to compel them to intentionally produce subpar software merely to safeguard the platform maker's unfair profit stream.



"The current trend has iOS becoming an increasingly awful psychological experiment on users, unchecked by competition as Google does the same with Android," he stated.



Sweeney additionally announced that Epic Games is prepared to challenge Apple's "bad-faith" compliance plan in court.



The developments came less than one day after the US Supreme Court rejected requests from Epic Games and Apple in the years-long lawsuit about App Store rules and practices.



In 2020, Epic Games, the creator of the widely-played video game Fortnite, initiated legal action against both Apple and Google, alleging that the tech giants were imposing an "unlawful" 30 percent commission on in-app purchases made through their platforms.



As a response to Fortnite using its own payment system and circumventing the obligation to share a portion of sales with Apple and Google, both companies removed the game from their app stores in 2020.

