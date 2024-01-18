Fed governor cautions to not hastily implement interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller emphasized the importance of not hastily implementing interest rate cuts, stating that the central bank is closely observing incoming inflation data.



"Time will tell whether inflation can be sustained on its recent path and allow us to conclude that we have achieved the FOMC's price-stability goal," he stated on Tuesday in an address at The Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. "Time will tell if this can happen while the labor market still performs above expectations."



Waller noted that the recent deceleration in inflation figures over the past few months provides the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) with room to contemplate potential interest rate cuts in 2024. But he added: "However, concerns about the sustainability of these data trends requires changes in the path of policy to be carefully calibrated and not rushed. In the end, I am feeling more confident that the economy can continue along its current trajectory."



The Federal Reserve governor's remarks followed the release of data showing that annual consumer inflation reached 3.4 percent in December, up from a 3.1 percent gain in November. Additionally, producer inflation rose by 1 percent on an annual basis in December, compared to a 0.8 percent year-on-year increase in the previous month.



To combat record inflation, the central bank implemented 11 interest rate increases between March 2022 and July 2023, responding to the surge in inflation during the summer of 2022, which marked its highest level in over four decades.



According to materials released on December 13, the central bank's projections suggested the possibility of at least three interest rate cuts of 25 basis points each in 2024.

MENAFN18012024000045015839ID1107736517