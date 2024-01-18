Disposable Oral Care Device Market Value To Cross US$ 5,061.3 Million By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing Awareness and Investment over Disposable Oral Items has fuelled the Market Rockville , Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable oral care device market increased from US$ 3,101.4 million in 2019 to US$ 3,617.4 million in 2024. During the forecast period, the sales of disposable oral care devices are expected to register a 3.4% CAGR. By 2034, the net valuation of the market is expected to reach up to US$ 5,061.3 million.

The disposable oral care device industry is propelled by a surge in consumer awareness about oral hygiene and the convenience offered by single-use devices. With an increasing emphasis on preventive dental care, disposable oral care products cater to the on-the-go lifestyle, providing a quick and efficient solution for maintaining oral health. The ease of use and hygiene associated with disposable devices, such as toothbrushes and flossers, contributes to the industry's growth. Additionally, a rising preference for eco-friendly and sustainable options further drives innovation in disposable oral care, aligning with consumer values. An expanding aging population and increased focus on healthcare present opportunities for the disposable oral care device industry. Elderly individuals, often with limited dexterity or mobility, find convenience in single-use oral care products. Moreover, the global trend toward preventive healthcare fosters the adoption of disposable devices for maintaining oral hygiene. Market players can capitalize on these opportunities by developing specialized products tailored to the needs of different demographic segments, thereby widening their consumer base.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 5,061.3 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Global Disposable Oral Care Device Market Study



The total sales of disposable oral care devices in North America, in terms of value, are expected to be around US$ 1,290 million in 2024.

The United States captures 88% of the total market share in North America and is poised to advance with a 3.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

The dental disposable market in East Asia is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 527 million in 2024.

China is the leading supplier of disposable oral care products in East Asia and is poised to progress at 4.4% CAGR through 2034.

With almost 37% market share in 2024, the sales of oral care kits in the retail markets are higher than any other type of disposable oral care innovation. Based on various end users of oral health single-use solutions available in the market, the hospitals are estimated to create 47.3% of the total demand in 2024.

“As the healthcare sector has become more competitive these days, leading industry participants or brands are creating disposable dental care products that put the users' comfort, compliance, and general pleasure first. However, to ensure the quality and safety of these products in clinical usage, market players in the disposable oral care device sector must adhere to healthcare guidelines,“– says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



3M Company

Dental Technologies Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (Halyard Health)

Sage Products LLC (Stryker Corporation)

Cardinal Health

Dynarex Corporation

Intersurgical Ltd.

McKesson Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

Trademark Medical

Changzhou Munk Foam Technology Co., Ltd. ZimVie Inc.

Competitive Landscape for Disposable Oral Care Device Market Players

The overall market is highly competitive owing to the presence of numerous large and small-scale disposable oral care device industries operating in different parts of the world. Leading manufacturers are taking environmental sustainability into account more in keeping with the larger industry trend toward eco-friendly practices

Recent Developments by the Disposable Oral Care Device Industry Participants



In November 2023, ICPA Health Products Ltd. (ICPA), based in India, introduced the Plakoff, which is a high-end electric water flosser. Plakoff is a portable oral hygiene tool designed with a water jet to clean the space between teeth and gums. In September 2023, MUNKCARE introduced its Oral Swabs, which are disposable, unflavored, and untreated. This innovative product is made up of a latex-free sponge with a high water absorption capacity.

