Verses And Analog To Partner To Develop Smart City Infrastructure For UAE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhancements Aimed at Mobility, Energy and Healthcare

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES" or the "Company"), a cognitive computing company developing next-generation intelligent software systems, announced today a partnership with Analog, a company led by Alex Kipman and backed by G42, to transform Abu Dhabi's urban landscape through smart city projects. This collaboration marks another step taken to advance smart city evolution.



Driven by urbanization, efficient resource management, public safety, and energy optimization, governments are increasingly adopting smart city initiatives to address the challenges of a growing population. These efforts aim to enhance infrastructure in critical areas like mobility, utilities, safety, and healthcare. Reflecting this trend, the smart city market is estimated to reach $3.482 trillion by 2026 (according to the latest report published by Persistence Market Research - Smart Cities Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2016-2026).

VERSES has partnered with Analog on Smart City projects in Abu Dhabi in anticipation of this expected market growth. Utilizing VERSES' GeniusTM platform, these initiatives will focus on key sectors such as smart mobility, healthcare, and energy, in collaboration with UAE industry stakeholders.

"Abu Dhabi is highly invested in Smart City development, showcasing its commitment to energy and innovative urban solutions. Their real-world applications aim to set a benchmark worldwide. Analog has a transformative vision, and our partnership with them is aimed to contribute to Smart City evolution," said Gabriel Rene, CEO of VERSES.

"Analog is committed to developing human-centric, AI-enhanced urban ecosystems, and we believe VERSES's GeniusTM Platform is well aligned for this mission. We believe their platform's distributed, adaptive intelligence is key for developing tomorrow's smart cities. Their adherence to data standards and expertise in spatial and cognitive computing makes them an invaluable partner for Analog as we build our 21st-century smart infrastructure," said Alex Kipman, CEO of Analog.

The projects are expected to be developed and showcased in 2024.

About VERSES

VERSES AI is a cognitive computing company specializing in biologically inspired distributed intelligence. Our flagship offering, GeniusTM, is patterned after natural systems and neuroscience. GeniusTM can learn, adapt and interact with the world. Key features of GeniusTM include generalizability, predictive queries, real-time adaptation and an automated computing network. Built on open standards, GeniusTM transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Analog

Analog is a company that leverages the power of edge computing to bring AI technologies closer to the point of need. By integrating smart sensors, it aims to establish a seamless connection between people, places, and things. Embodying a philosophy of deep customer empathy, Analog's journey from concept to reality is marked by human-focused innovation, design, and solutions that resonate on a human level. Emphasizing the value of partnership, Analog is committed to working closely with its partners, combining passion and creativity with unique customer insights. Through this collaborative approach, Analog delivers custom solutions to tackle challenging global issues in sectors like business, the public sector, healthcare, and the environment. Learn more at Analog.

