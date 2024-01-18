Dr. Colin Campbell Of 1St Care Medical Arts Celebrating 25 Years In Practice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Colin Campbell, DO

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board-certified internal medicine specialist, Dr. Colin Campbell of 1st Care Medical Arts for 2024.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Board-Certified Internist, Dr. Colin Campbell of 1st Care Medical Arts has been committed to keeping South Jersey healthy...one patient at a time for 25 years. 2024 marks Dr. Campbell's 25th year in practice and this NJ Top Doc always treats his patients the way he would want to be treated, with kindness and a sense of humor.As a primary care physician, Dr. Campbell always sees his patients in a timely fashion and personally sees each patient during their visit to manage all aspects of their healthcare needs. Dr. Campbell works day and night to deliver answers for his patient's health concerns, letting no question go unanswered. He makes it a priority to be there to help his patients make medical decisions with confidence.Dr. Campbell is accepting new patients and takes the following insurances: Medicare, Aetna, Amerihealth, Cigna, Horizon, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Humana.To learn more about Dr. Colin Campbell, please visit:---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

