Lose Trump, Find Jesus Sparks A Paradigm Shift In Faith And Politics: 50% Off Limited Time Offer!

"Lose Trump, Find Jesus" by John Gayaldo

John Gayaldo fearlessly addresses the issues facing Christians today and exposes a dangerous entanglement of faith, politics, and money.

- John GayaldoPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bid to share the transformative power of his latest book with a wider audience, author John Gayaldo is excited to announce an exclusive limited-time offer on "Lose Trump, Find Jesus." Starting January 19, 2023, and lasting until January 25, 2023, readers can embark on a journey of self-discovery at an unprecedented 50% discount.About the Book:"Lose Trump, Find Jesus" is more than a book; it's a profound exploration of faith, culture, and the evolving role of the Evangelical Church in today's complex world. John Gayaldo's narrative navigates the turbulent waters of divisive politics, the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the internal conflicts within the Evangelical community. The book serves as a guide, urging readers to reconsider their beliefs and embrace a transformative way of living.Limited-Time Offer:To celebrate the book's impact and as a token of gratitude to readers, "Lose Trump, Find Jesus" will be available at an extraordinary 50% off from January 19, 2023, to January 25, 2023. This exclusive promotion is a unique opportunity for individuals seeking inspiration, reflection, and a renewed sense of purpose.How to Grab Your Copy:Visit Amazon during the promotional period and secure your copy at half the regular price. This offer is a heartfelt invitation from John Gayaldo to dive into the pages of "Lose Trump, Find Jesus" and join the conversation on faith, resilience, and the pursuit of a transformed life.A Note from John Gayaldo:"Dear readers, I'm thrilled to share this powerful journey with you. 'Lose Trump, Find Jesus' is more than a book; it's a call to introspection, an exploration of faith, and a guide for living a life aligned with love and purpose. I'm grateful for your support, and this limited-time offer is my way of making the book more accessible to all who seek its message. Let's embark on this transformative journey together."Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to experience "Lose Trump, Find Jesus" at an incredible 50% savings. Join the conversation, challenge your perspectives, and discover a new way of living.What Readers are Saying:“Amid ideologies that have taken many of God's people captive, John Gayaldo, in the way of William Stringfellow, combines the parable of his life and the wisdom of the book of James to rip through false and deceptive narratives to give us a clarion call to Lose Trump and Find Jesus. This prophetic call needs to be heeded if we hope to witness to the One who gave up his life so that we might give our lives to help others live. It's time for the body of Christ in this day to follow the faithful witnesses of Karl Barth and Dietrich Bonhoeffer in their day. If you wish to say "Yes" to Jesus, you must give an emphatic "No" to Trump. The integrity of our witness requires us to resist the Powers and stand in solitude with those whom the Powers seek to dehumanize."~ JR Woodward, Author of The Scandal of Leadership: Unmasking the Powers of Domination in the ChurchFor more information or to schedule an interview with John Gayaldo, please contact Kalypso Publishing or ....About John Gayaldo:John Gayaldo is an accomplished author based in Portland, known for his thought-provoking and impactful works. "Lose Trump, Find Jesus" is his latest contribution to the literary world, sparking conversations on faith, culture, and the evolving landscape of the Evangelical Church. For more information about John Gayaldo and his works, visit .

