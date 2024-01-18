GIG Gulf Launches Innovative Online Motor Insurance Solution for Micro-SMEs Across the GCC - Press Release

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE, 16 January 2024: GIG Gulf, one of the largest insurance providers in the MENA region, has announced today the launch of a game-changing online capability aimed at simplifying and streamlining motor insurance purchases for micro-SMEs in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman. This digital initiative is designed to revolutionize the way micro-SMEs purchase motor insurance for small fleets of up to five vehicles, offering efficiency, customization, and accessibility like never before.



This unique capability addresses a critical gap in the market – the need for a swift, efficient, and customizable insurance purchasing process for commercial vehicles. By introducing this digital initiative, GIG Gulf is catering to the evolving needs of micro-SMEs, offering an unprecedented 2-minute quote and a 3-minute purchase process.



Commenting on the launch, Ricardo Arroyo, Chief Commercial Property & Casualty Officer at GIG Gulf, said: “At GIG Gulf, we are continually striving to be at the forefront of innovation and customer-centric solutions. This new online capability is a testament to our commitment to simplifying and enhancing the insurance purchasing experience. We understand the unique challenges faced by micro-SMEs, and our platform is tailored to meet their specific needs, ensuring efficiency, customization, and accessibility in the insurance landscape. This initiative is not just about providing insurance; it's about offering peace of mind and allowing businesses to focus on their core operations without the worry of complex insurance procedures.”



The platform is a game-changer for micro-SMEs, offering real-time premium viewing, customizable plans at the vehicle level, and a streamlined online payment system. Additionally, it includes the convenience of online/automatic vehicle registration with the traffic department, which aims to make the process seamless and easy for customers. Customers can now tailor their motor insurance according to their specific needs, choosing from a range of optional covers, thereby ensuring that they get the most suitable and cost-effective insurance for their small fleets.



This digital initiative is aligned with GIG Gulf's ongoing efforts to support the digital economy in the GCC region. By leveraging technology, GIG Gulf is not only enhancing the customer experience but also contributing significantly to the digital transformation of the insurance sector. The platform is now live and accessible to micro-SMEs in the specified regions.





