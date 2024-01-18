Genetec opens new office and state-of-the-art Experience Center in the UAE

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE - January 17, 2024—Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced the opening of a state-of-the-art experience center in the UAE and the relocation of its Dubai office to accommodate continuous growth in the region.

Named DBXC, the new experience center and office is strategically located at One Central in the Dubai World Trade Centre and features innovative solutions from Genetec and its large ecosystem of industry-leading technology partners. The new facility will serve as a hub for Genetec partners and customers from Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META).

Featuring an on-site Technology Center that operates as a fully functioning Security Operation Center (SOC) which will enable customers and partners from across the META region to see how Genetec solutions can directly enhance their security and operations. Other features include a training center, a modern workspace to accommodate the fast-growing Genetec META team, and partner meeting areas to serve as a hub for collaboration, education, and innovation.

“In an era where threats continue to evolve in sophistication, our commitment to supporting our customers and partners in the region is steadfast," said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey & Africa, Genetec Inc. "Our UAE office expansion and new experience center exemplify our dedication to empowering our channel partners and customers with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the complex security landscape."

