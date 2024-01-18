Orry Reveals Kajol Once Declined To Pose With Him For Picture

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Social media sensation Orry, whose selfies with B-town stars are a rage on the Internet, appeared on the season finale of the streaming chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.
During the episode, Orry revealed that he was once declined a request for a picture by the security team of actress Kajol.
The incident happened when Orry was in a college in New York and was on his first job as an usher.
Talking about the same, Orry told show host Karan Johar:“My first job, when I was in college in New York, was for the usher position, a highly sought-after position at the Children Should Wash Their Hands Conference. Not many people know this; I was Usher number 3 to Kajol, and she probably doesn't know this. This was in 2013 in New York, I think at The Pierre.”
He further mentioned, "She was giving this speech and I asked her security for a humble photo and I was declined.”
Karan then said, "The great irony! Because she wouldn't know that one day down the years, you would be in a million photos with her daughter (Nysa Devgan).”
Orry said, "Yeah, life does come full circle. I love Nysa like she is my younger sister.”
'Koffee With Karan' streams on Disney+ Hotstar.
