Sharjah Chamber explores avenues of collaboration with Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has held discussions with the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) to explore avenues for collaboration.

The discussions took place at the Chamber's headquarters, where H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, received H.E. Dr. Obaid Saif Al Zaabi, Board Chairman of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development. Several officials from both entities were also present.

The meeting aimed to unite both sides’ efforts in supporting the broader business community and, more specifically, the agricultural sector, while also fostering trade, encouraging investment, and advancing agricultural development to achieve sustainable food security.

During the gathering, both sides discussed the significance of collaborative initiatives in creating a conducive business environment for innovation and investment in the agricultural sector. Additionally, they explored ways to enhance the support offered to companies within the agricultural sector that are members of the Sharjah Chamber and facilitate their access to the services provided by the Authority.

H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais emphasized that the meeting underscores the SCCI’s commitment to bolster the agricultural sector by forging stronger ties with AAAID, thereby creating investment opportunities, boosting the competitiveness of companies operating within the sector, expanding their reach, and increasing their contributions to agricultural development. Ultimately, these efforts are geared towards promoting entrepreneurship in agribusiness and fostering private agricultural investments.

Al Owais also shed light on Sharjah's extensive experience in agricultural development and its ongoing major agricultural projects, referring to various initiatives, events, and projects launched by the Sharjah Chamber to promote the agricultural sector. These include the Al Dhaid Agricultural Exhibition, Al Dhaid Dates Festivals, and other events directly supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and promoting sustainable local agricultural production through the implementation of cutting-edge technology and sustainability practices.

He invited the Board Chairman of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development to take part in the opening ceremony of Al Dhaid Agricultural Exhibition, scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday.

The meeting between the two sides revolved around the importance of sharing expertise and experiences, launching constructive programmes, addressing challenges faced by investors and workers in the agricultural sector, and fostering cooperation to advance investment projects within this sector.





