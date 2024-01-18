Tuwaiq Sculpture 2024: Symposium opens for live sculpting, panel talks, workshops and family activities

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) January 17, 2024, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The organizers of Tuwaiq Sculpture 2024 are excited to announce the opening of the booking and ticketing platform for live sculpting (free admission).

Through the ticketing platform, visitors will be able to access a dynamic program of activities, including live sculpting tours from January 14 and a program of activities that features more than 50 panel talks and workshops and 20 plus educational visits from local schools and universities. Booking is now open at

Curated by Marek Wolynski (Lead Curator) and Dr. Fahad Aljebreen (Associate Curator), Tuwaiq Sculpture runs from January 14 to February 8. Visitors can witness the live sculpting from January 14 at ROSHN Front and visit the subsequent exhibition showcasing the 30 completed sculptures from February 12 to 24, 2024.

Under the theme Dimensions of Movement, Tuwaiq Sculpture evokes the essence of progress and expansion, reflecting the accelerating advancement of modern society. The theme captures the vitality of Riyadh’s transformation and the ambitious drive towards innovation and new horizons.

This year, Tuwaiq Sculpture brings together 30 artists from 20 countries, including 10 artists from Saudi Arabia, half of whom are women.

The Presenting Partner of Tuwaiq Sculpture 2024 is ROSHN, the giga-project real estate developer owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund; the Hosting Partner is ROSHN Front, Riyadh’s iconic lifestyle retail and F&B destination visited by over 10 million visitors annually; The Fairmont Riyadh, a luxurious 5-star hotel in Riyadh's Business Gate near King Khalid International Airport, is the festival’s Hospitality Partner; and the event’s Supporting Partners are Visit Saudi and Nova Water.

Tuwaiq Sculpture is a unique platform where renowned artists meet, collaborate and create large-scale sculptures in a live setting. The annual event forges collaboration between artist communities across the world, develops local talent, supports the kingdom’s creative industries and amplifies Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy. Tuwaiq Sculpture is part of Riyadh Art, one of the largest public art initiatives in the world which aims to transform the Saudi capital into a “gallery without walls”, with more than 1,000 public art installations, to be spread out across the city through 10 programs and two annual events.

The symposium and exhibition are located at a site north of ROSHN Front. Parking is available at the site or visitors can catch a free shuttle bus at ROSHN Front.





