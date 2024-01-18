S&P Global report 80 percent increase in corporate defaults in 2023

(MENAFN) S&P Global, a prominent U.S.-based financial services firm, reported a significant 80 percent increase in corporate defaults in 2023, totaling 153 cases compared to the previous year's count of 85. This notable rise in defaults was disclosed in a declaration released on Tuesday.



The United States played a substantial role in this surge, contributing to 63 percent of the total defaults recorded. Additionally, sectors directly interacting with consumers accounted for 42 percent of the defaults, highlighting challenges and strains faced by businesses in these consumer-facing industries.



"Distressed exchanges were the largest driver of defaults in 2023, accounting for over 40 percent of defaults for the third straight year," it continued.



S&P Global has indicated its anticipation that, in 2024, defaults are likely to be led by sectors directly interacting with consumers, primarily due to the impact of elevated interest rates.



"We think slower economic growth and higher financing costs will contribute to increasing default rates. We expect the U.S. and European trailing-12-month speculative-grade corporate default rates to reach 5 percent and 3.75 percent, respectively, by September 2024," the declaration mentioned.



The company, on the other hand, cautioned that it anticipates "mounting pressure on issuers with higher debt burdens."

