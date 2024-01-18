TAP Signs Contract To Conduct Research In Field Of Hydrogen Supply

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline Consortium (TAP) signed an agreement this year to conduct research in the field of hydrogen supply, Azernews reports.

TAP AG consortium informed about this.

"Depending on the preliminary test results, TAP may continue to hold tenders for more extensive research. We plan to sign a contract for these studies in the third quarter of 2024," the consortium said.

When asked when the hydrogen supply will start, TAP AG said it depends on the confirmation of the suitability of the pipeline, the completion of more extensive studies, and, most importantly, the availability of hydrogen and the market's interest in obtaining hydrogen.

It should be noted that through TAP, which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, 8 billion cubic meters of gas is transported to Italy, and 1 billion cubic meters to each of Greece and Bulgaria.

On December 31, 2020, the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor was started. For the first time in history, Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines. With direct access to the European market, which is the largest importer of natural gas in the world, Azerbaijan has diversified its export opportunities.