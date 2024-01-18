TAP Signs Contract To Conduct Research In Field Of Hydrogen Supply

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline Consortium (TAP) signed an agreement
this year to conduct research in the field of hydrogen supply, Azernews reports.
TAP AG consortium informed about this.
"Depending on the preliminary test results, TAP may continue to
hold tenders for more extensive research. We plan to sign a
contract for these studies in the third quarter of 2024," the
consortium said.
When asked when the hydrogen supply will start, TAP AG said it
depends on the confirmation of the suitability of the pipeline, the
completion of more extensive studies, and, most importantly, the
availability of hydrogen and the market's interest in obtaining
hydrogen.
It should be noted that through TAP, which is the European part
of the Southern Gas Corridor, 8 billion cubic meters of gas is
transported to Italy, and 1 billion cubic meters to each of Greece
and Bulgaria.
On December 31, 2020, the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to
Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor was started. For the first
time in history, Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the
European market through pipelines. With direct access to the
European market, which is the largest importer of natural gas in
the world, Azerbaijan has diversified its export opportunities.
MENAFN18012024000195011045ID1107736454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.