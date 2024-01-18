Azerbaijani Economy Minister Meets With Mckinsey & Company Representative

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov held a meeting with
McKinsey & Company's regional managing partner Ozgur Tanrikulu on
the margins of the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF), Azernews reports, citing the head's post on the X
social page.
"We discussed the prospects of partnership relations, the
development of cooperation areas in the business climate, human
capital on an innovative basis, and the prospects of digital
transformation," Mikail Jabbarov said.
It should be noted that McKinsey implements several projects in
Azerbaijan, in particular, with the Central Bank on the development
of the country's financial sector, with SOCAR, etc.
