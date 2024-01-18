MES Extinguishes Fire In Building Of Sumgait State Technical College

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The fire that broke out in the building of the Sumgait State
Technical College, located in the 22nd block of Sumgait city, was
extinguished by the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Azernews reports.
According to the information provided by the Ministry as a
result of the fire, the combustible constructions of 6 rooms on an
area of 200m2 and the combustible constructions of the roof were
burnt on the 2nd floor of the two-story building with a total area
of 1024m2, each floor of which is 512m2.
Most of the building, the adjacent housing, and nearby houses
were protected from fire. As part of security measures, 8 residents
were evacuated.
Due to the fire that started in the dormitory of Sumgait State
Technical College on 18.01.2024, 3 people (2 male, 1 female)
admitted to the Emergency Medical Hospital under the Sumgait
Medical Center were discharged home for outpatient treatment.
It should be noted that on 17.01.2024 at around 22:50, 3
brigades of the Sumgayit Medical Center Emergency Medical Center
were immediately involved in the scene of the fire that started in
the dormitory of the Sumgayit State Technical College.
It is reported that a person (male) born in 1954 was
hospitalized in moderate condition with the diagnosis of toxic
effect of other gases.
"People born in 1981 (male) and born in 1961 (female) were
helped on the spot with the diagnosis of the toxic effect of other
gases. Their status is sufficient. 2 women were treated on the spot
with the diagnosis of acute reaction to stress. The brigades are
currently at the scene of the incident," it was stated in the
information.
MENAFN18012024000195011045ID1107736452
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.