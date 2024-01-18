President Ilham Aliyev Receives Credentials Of Incoming Ambassador Of Sierra Leone

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of
newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the
Republic of Sierra Leone Alie Badara Kamara.
