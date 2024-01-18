Retail sales in US see 0.6 percent growth in December

(MENAFN) According to preliminary data released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, retail sales in the United States experienced a 0.6 percent growth in December, reaching a total of USD709.9 billion.



This exceeded market expectations, which anticipated a 0.4 percent increase. In addition, the November figure underwent a revision, now standing at USD706 billion, indicating a 0.3 percent uptick.



On an annual basis, retail sales for December demonstrated a notable 5.6 percent increase in comparison to the same period in the previous year. This positive trend in consumer spending suggests a robust demand in the largest economy in the whole world.



Providing a broader perspective, the Commerce Department highlighted that total sales throughout the entire year of 2023 exhibited a 3.2 percent rise compared to the corresponding period in 2022.



The consistent growth in both monthly and annual figures underscores the resilience and strength of consumer demand within the U.S. economy.

