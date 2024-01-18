3DXB Secures Engineering Startup Category at Excellence and Creative Engineering Award 2023

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 16 January 2024- 3DXB, a company specializing in offering 3D solutions for the construction industry, has secured the top spot in the Engineering Startup category at the second edition of the Excellence and Creative Engineering Award 2023.

The award ceremony, organized by the Society of Engineers UAE under the patronage of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, unfolded at Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai on January 16, 2024.

The heightened competition of the second edition saw a notable increase in participants from all emirates, with 378 applications submitted. The rigorous selection process adhered to specific criteria and requirements, highlighting the intensity of the contest.

3DXB's success underscores its dedication to innovation in the startup sector, meeting the criteria for companies established within the last five years with a UAE headquarters. The achievement spotlights the company's well-defined strategic vision, showcased through groundbreaking work in 3D construction, manufacturing, and training, reshaping conventional engineering practices. The positive impact on the UAE economy and efforts to increase Emirati representation align with criteria focusing on value addition and community engagement. Additionally, 3DXB's recognition for intellectual property rights, product development, and investor engagement solidifies its standing as a notable player in startup engineering, emphasizing its pioneering role in the future of engineering innovation in the region.

Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of 3DXB Group said: “We are honored to receive the Engineering Startup category award at the Excellence and Creative Engineering Award 2023. This recognition reflects the collective effort, dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire team at 3DXB. It serves as a testament to our commitment to advancing the frontiers of engineering innovation and contributing meaningfully to the UAE's technological landscape. This achievement inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and revolutionizing the construction industry through sustainable and innovative 3D printing technologies.”

On the sidelines of the winners' honouring ceremony, 3DXB was featured in the Excellence Exhibition, showcasing the company's best projects, outstanding engineering practices, and contributions to the industry.

Established with a focus on sustainability and innovation, 3DXB continues to redefine construction practices through advanced 3D printing technologies, earning recognition and solidifying its position as a notable player in the engineering startup sector.





