Prykarpattia Delivers 24 Thermographic Cameras To Fighters Of Anti-Aircraft Machine Gun Battalion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An anti-aircraft machine gun battalion formed in the Prykarpattia region has received 24 thermographic cameras purchased at the expense of the regional budget.
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk Ukrinform reported.
"24 thermographic cameras worth more than UAH 1.4 million were transferred to an anti-aircraft machine gun battalion formed in the Prykarpattia region. The equipment was purchased as part of regional programs to support military formations," Onyshchuk said.
She noted that these multifunctional devices allow for surveillance in difficult conditions.
"We continue to work to strengthen our army. Its effective work brings Ukraine's just victory closer," the head of the RMA emphasized.
As reported, last year, about ₴110 million was allocated from the budget of Prykarpattia to help Ukrainian defenders.
