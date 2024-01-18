Enemy Conducted 179 Attacks On Cities And Villages Of Zaporizhzhia Region Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops struck 179 times in 25 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"128 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Pryyutne, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Luhivske, Bilohirya, Kamianske, Lobkove and other frontline settlements," the message says.
Forty-two
enemy drones attacked Hulyaipole, Huliaipilske, Levadne, Robotyne, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Stepove and Pyatykhatky. The invaders shelled Robotyne and Novodarivka with airstrikes and fired seven MLRS at Novoivanivka, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka.
There were 13 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties.
As reported, on January 16, the enemy struck 96 times per day at the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.
