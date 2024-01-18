Test your skills with these Poker platforms

(MENAFN- Life and Style News) ..



Poker is a popular card game and thanks to online apps, one can now play this Real Money Game anytime, anywhere. Testing your skills to make calculative moves, play with the best cards or not so favourable ones, knowing when to stay till the end and when to fold, this game makes you use your brain cells to the fullest. Not a game of chance, but of skills, the online game can be played from any part of the world, as a standalone player or with friends from different ends.



Mega Poker

As India’s hottest Real Money Gaming platform, Mega Poker is apt not just for seasoned players but for beginners and intermediaries as well. This game of nerves and self confidence requires one to have phenomenal convincing powers, some skilled off the head calculations and a Poker face so straight that no value of cards can give away what lies beneath it. Mega Poker ensures fair play with perfect gameplay mechanics, enabling the players to lay back and enjoy the game as it progresses. It is RNG certified, cementing that faith of the players that there will be no bots playing with humans. The online game offers convenience of comfort, and up to 100% GST cashback to ensure that your skills are aptly rewarded. A welcome bonus for new players should be motivation enough to get started this new year.



A23

They have caught the attention of potential players as they have teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan in their latest campaign. Texas Hold'em and Pot Limit Omaha are the two game styles available at A23 Poker. To get the most out of the game, be sure you thoroughly understand the rules. To produce the finest five cards, a player must always employ two of the four cards dealt to him/her and three of the five communal cards. 3. The amount a person can raise in a single turn is restricted. Any amount can be raised by a user, it may be less than or equal to the pot value. The poker tables at the 'Lobby' at A23 are organised based on the 'buy-in' amount and the 'blind-structure,' so you can make an informed decision.



888

888 is one of the largest online poker platforms in the world. Poker variants include Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and 7 Card Stud Poker.888 has unique aspects that enhance the gameplay experience of their players. The user interface is fantastic and is continually being improved. You can also export and study your hand histories on your computer when playing at 888. This online poker business also makes significant investments to ensure the security of their website.



Khelo365

Khelo365was founded in 2014. It is a regulated poker platform that offers both casual and seasoned players an online poker experience. Players can win cash prizes by participating in multiplayer games and tournaments of various games including "Texas Hold Em Poker" and "Omaha Holdem" on the online gaming platform. In a multi-player situation, you can play against a real-time opponent. An anonymous handle with a safe payment system and speedy withdrawals is also available to players. Choose your favourite game from the many available options and compete in daily and monthly tournaments to earn free Poker Money and build your fortune.



Poker Stars

Poker Stars is well-known for holding a lot of poker tournaments, such as the Spring Championship of Online Poker, and has 65 million registered members. Poker Stars will give you a 100% bonus on your first three deposits. Poker games include Texas Hold'em, Omaha Hi/Lo, Five Card Draw, 8 Game Mix, Courchevel, Badugi, and H.O.R.S.E. The Poker Stars loyalty programme allows players to earn more rewards as they move up the ranks.





