DCCIA Pune Recognizes Fidel With Prestigious 'Excellence In Language Technology' Award

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On January 12, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM, the Deccan Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture Pune organized the DCCIA Conclave & Recognition of Young Entrepreneurs 2024.



Fidel was honored with the 'Excellence in Language Technology' Award.



We are India's premium listed LangTech consulting firm and assists clients to go glocal (Glocal/Local) with cutting-edge technology solutions, services and last-mile delivery (UI / UX) in local languages.

Notable attendees included Hon. Shri Chandrakant Dada Patil, Higher & Technical Education Minister of Maharashtra State, Pune, Hon. Dr. Raghunath Ji Mashelkar, a distinguished personality with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan.



The event saw active participation from academic partners, including members from SPPU PUMBA, such as Parag Kalkar and Suresh Gosavi. Association partners, including members from Lexicon Centre of MSME Excellence and Sushil Borde, Trustee and Head of the Reliance Innovation Leadership Centre, Anjani Mashelkar Foundation, also graced the occasion.



Special thanks go to Supriya Shrikant Badve, Executive Director of Belrise Industries Ltd., and Mr. Hari P Srivastava, Founder Director & Vice Chairman of the Deccan Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, along with Shrikant Badve, Managing Director of Belrise Industries Ltd., for their pivotal role in organizing this remarkable event.



This recognition underscores Fidel's commitment to innovation and excellence, inspiring us to continually redefine possibilities in the language technology arena.

