Japan achieves record number of tourists in December, revealing post-COVID recovery

(MENAFN) Japan marked a significant milestone in its post-pandemic recovery as it welcomed a record number of tourists in December, showcasing the nation's remarkable success in swiftly overcoming the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization on Wednesday revealed that the influx of foreign visitors, both for business and leisure, reached 2.73 million people last month, a notable increase from the 2.44 million recorded in November.



December's figures marked an unprecedented peak in tourist arrivals, surging by approximately eight percent compared to the pre-pandemic levels observed in 2019. The Japan National Tourism Organization reported that over the entire year of 2023, the country hosted just over 25 million tourists, underscoring a robust rebound in the tourism sector.



Japan's tourism landscape experienced a hiatus of more than two years during the pandemic, with stringent border measures in place. However, the swift recovery in tourism gained momentum as the government eased restrictions and permitted nationals from various countries to enter without requiring a visa. This strategic move contributed to the revival of Japan's appeal as a favored destination, reflecting the resilience of its tourism industry in the face of unprecedented global challenges.

