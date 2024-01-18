Liquid Intelligent Technologies Achieves Cisco Gold Certification, Elevating The Delivery Of Network Services For South African Customers

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) ( ), a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, proudly announces its attainment of the Cisco Gold Certified Partner certification level for its South African operations. Liquid SA is now one of a few select partners in Africa to achieve this milestone, joining an elite group of system integrators with proven expertise and competency in Cisco technologies and solutions.

“The Cisco Gold Certification is another validation for our customers as we continue to be the digital service provider of choice for businesses in South Africa. This certification reflects our team's expertise and commitment to meeting the highest industry standards. While this is an accomplishment for Liquid SA, it is a win for our customers, who will reap the benefits of higher levels of expertise, access to advanced technologies, comprehensive support, and the assurance that they are working with a partner that has a proven track record in delivering Cisco solutions,” says Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa.

The Gold Certification confirms that Liquid SA will deliver superior service and support capabilities, underpinned by an extensive evaluation process. The certification also ensures that customers are supported by a team of ISO quality-level personnel proficient in delivering network and managed services.

"For us, collaboration and the power of partnerships is what drives innovation to meet evolving customer needs. This milestone not only reflects the dedication and expertise of Liquid Intelligent Technologies but also exemplifies a shared commitment to advancing network services in South Africa. We are proud to partner with a company that upholds the highest standards of excellence, and together, we look forward to shaping the future of connectivity for South African customers with cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled service deliver,”says Hayward Rose, Partner Channel Lead for Sub-Saharan Africa at Cisco.

While these services are available with immediate effect to existing and potential Liquid SA customers, the Gold Certification represents a culmination of years of successfully delivering Cisco projects and services as part of the company's goal to enhance its customers' experience on their digital journey, while ensuring that no African business is left behind.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group with operations in over 25 countries in Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with a 110,000 km-long fibre broadband network and satellite connectivity that provides high-speed access to the Internet anywhere in Africa. Liquid is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent. For more information, visit .

About Cisco:

Cisco is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom ( ) and follow us on X at @Cisco

( ).

