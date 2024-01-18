Seoul, Washington Condemn N. Korea's Military Provocations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and the US condemned North Korea's continued military provocations and belligerent rhetoric on Thursday, Seoul's foreign ministry said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The meeting in Seoul between South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs Kim Gunn and US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim took place ahead of their trilateral meeting with their Japanese counterpart Hiroyuki Namazu set for later in the day.

"They vowed stern responses based on the firm bilateral alliance and agreed to act sternly with the international community against the military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow that jeopardizes global security," the ministry said in a press release.

The talks came as the North has been stepping up bellicose rhetoric, such as leader Kim Jong-un denouncing the South as an "invariable enemy" and threatening to completely occupy the South in the event of war earlier this week.

On Sunday, North Korea also test-fired a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile carrying a hypersonic warhead, about a week after it fired hundreds of artillery shells near the western inter-Korean sea border.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow amid growing concerns over their deepening military cooperation. Following Choe's meeting with Putin on Wednesday (Korean Time), the Kremlin said that Russia was keen on developing relations further with North Korea in all areas, including "sensitive ones." (end)

