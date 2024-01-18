UK property market witnesses strong start in 2024 with remarkable price increase

(MENAFN) In a notable development, the average house prices in the UK witnessed a substantial increase of nearly £4,500 (USD5712.97) this month, signaling an optimistic beginning for the real estate sector. According to data from the real estate website Rightmove, the typical asking price for a UK property now stands at £359,748, marking a marginal 0.7 percent decrease compared to the previous year. Despite the dip in the annual comparison, experts anticipate a more stable and favorable environment for buyers in 2024.



Rightmove's findings reveal that the number of new homes listed for sale is currently 15 percent higher than at the same time in 2023. This surge in supply surpasses the 5 percent increase in demand from prospective buyers, as reported by Sky News. While the intense inflation observed in the previous year seems to be subsiding, the real estate market is not immune to the ongoing impact of high interest rates and the cost of living crisis, influencing the purchasing power of potential buyers.



Tim Bannister, the property director at Rightmove, noted that a growing number of sellers are entering the market with increased confidence in pricing. However, he emphasized caution, advising sellers not to be overly influenced by the New Year's enthusiasm when setting prices. Bannister acknowledged that while heightened buyer activity justifies some of the increased confidence among sellers, maintaining a realistic approach in price setting remains crucial for those eager to secure a buyer. The dynamics of the UK property market, shaped by various economic factors, present a nuanced landscape as the year unfolds.

