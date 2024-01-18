US industrial output for December experience surprising rise

(MENAFN) Contrary to expectations, the United States industrial production reported a slight increase in December, thanks to notable growth in the manufacturing and mining sectors, as revealed by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The Central Bank's statement indicated a 0.1 percent rise in industrial production for December compared to the preceding month, which initially showed no growth after a thorough review of the numbers.



These December figures surpassed market expectations, with many anticipating a minor contraction, according to reports from the "Breaking.com" website. The unexpected positive performance was chiefly attributed to the upturn in manufacturing and mining activities, compensating for a significant dip in services and utilities production.



A noteworthy contributor to this uptick was the 1.6 percent increase in automobile production, as highlighted by Kieran Clancy, chief US economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. In a note to clients, Clancy explained that this surge in car production followed the resolution of a major labor strike at Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis in late October. However, he cautioned that despite the increase, production levels still hover slightly below those observed prior to the strike.



The unexpected boost in industrial production offers a positive narrative amidst economic uncertainties, underscoring the resilience of specific sectors like manufacturing and mining. The intricate dynamics of the industrial landscape, influenced by factors such as labor strikes and sector-specific challenges, continue to shape the trajectory of the US economy.

