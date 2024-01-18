European stocks drop amid declining rate cut prospects, China's financial data concerns

(MENAFN) The trading session on Wednesday witnessed a decline in European stocks, driven by diminishing expectations for a rate cut following comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials hinting at monetary tightening. Additionally, investor sentiment was dampened by pessimistic economic data from China. The European STOXX 600 index closed down by 1.2 percent, marking its lowest levels in over six weeks. This decline represented the largest daily drop since October.



ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized the bank's commitment to reducing inflation to the target level of two percent, though acknowledging that this objective has not yet been realized. On the other hand, Clash Knut, President of the Dutch Central Bank, cautioned against prematurely easing monetary policy, reflecting a nuanced stance within the central banking community.



The repercussions of these statements were evident across all major sector indices, with the real estate sector being particularly affected, experiencing a notable 2.8 percent decline. Given its susceptibility to interest rates, the real estate sector recorded its most significant one-day percentage drop in over two months.



Adding to the market unease, economic data revealed that China's growth rate fell below market expectations for the fourth consecutive quarter. This disappointing performance contributed to an increased aversion to risk among investors. The convergence of these factors underscored the delicate balance facing European markets, navigating between central bank policies and global economic indicators.

